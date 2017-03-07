Arsenal host Bayern Munich in the second leg of the Champions League last-16 and will need a miracle to overturn the 5-1 deficit from the first-leg.

Where to Watch Live

Kick-off is set for 7.45pm GMT. Live coverage of the game will be on BT Sport 2 and 2 HD. BBC radio five live will provide live updates of the game.

Overview

Arsenal are playing purely for pride when they take on Bayern Munich in the second leg and will need a miracle if they are to overturn the 5-1 deficit from the first-leg. The Gunners were thoroughly humiliated at the Allianz Arena and are staring at another year of disappointment in the elite club competition.

Arsene Wenger has given his team a 1-2% chance of winning which is optimistic, but made it clear to his team that he wants to see a desire to fight for the game something that has been lacking in recent weeks. The north London club are coming on the back of a disappointing loss to Liverpool in the Premier League which was their third loss in four games, and the manager will hope they respond when the Bavarian giants arrive.

The Gunners will be without Mesut Ozil, who has failed to sufficiently recover from an illness that forced him to miss the game at Anfield. He joins Mohamed Elneny and long-term absentee Santi Cazorla. Aaron Ramsey could return to the starting XI and lineup alongside Granit Xhaka in midfield, unless Wenger goes on the attack and starts Oxlade-Chamberlain in midfield to allow for an added attacking player.

Bayern Munich, meanwhile, are coming into the game on the back of a 3-0 win over Cologne and are in red hot goal scoring fom having notched up 14 in three games. Carlo Ancelotti is no stranger to comebacks having suffered during his time with AC Milan and has made it clear that his team will not take it lightly despite the huge first-leg advantage.

Philipp Lahm is banned for the second-leg after picking up his second booking in the first-leg with Rafinha expected to replace him. The Italian manager has no injury concerns apart from long-term absentee Jerome Boateng and is expected to name a team similar to the one that started the clash at the Allianz Arena.

What Managers Say

Arsene Wenger [on Alexis Sanchez]: Alexis has 15 months of his contract so the decision of will he be here or not will depend completely on Arsenal Football Club and not on anybody else.

I haven't decided yet [if alexis will start against Bayern], you will have to come to the game [to find out]. I make that decision tomorrow morning," via Arsenal.com

Carlo Ancelotti: "This could be a good moment to show we are focused from the beginning and that we want to win. We don't take into consideration the advantage we have, it is important but the most important thing is to play well for 90 minutes.

We want to play a good game at our best, avoid problems and use our style, our identity, our quality to try to win," via Mirror.

Betting Odds

Arsenal Win : 27/10

: 27/10 Draw : 14/5

: 14/5 Bayern Munich Win: 21/20

Team News

Arsenal

Possible XI: Cech; Bellerin, Koscielny, Mustafi, Gibbs; Ramsey, Xhaka; Walcott, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Welbeck; Sanchez.

Bayern Munich

Possible XI: Neuer; Rafinha, Martinez, Hummels, Alaba; Alonso, Vidal; Robben, Thiago, Ribery; Lewandowski.