Arsenal take on Chelsea in the Community Shield on Sunday (6 August). It has been a traditional curtain raiser before the start of the Premier League season between the previous campaign's league champions and the FA Cup winners.

The Blues were looking to do the league and cup double but were unable to overcome the Gunners in the summit clash. Arsene Wenger's side dominated the clash at Wembley and salvaged what was a poor season with their third FA Cup trophy in four years.

Both clubs will be keen to get their hands on the Community Shield and begin the season with a trophy already in their bags. Antonio Conte has made it clear that it is an official game and hinted that his team are still hurting from their defeat in the FA Cup.

Chelsea will be without Diego Costa, after he was informed that he can leave the club this summer, while Eden Hazard and new signing Tiemoue Bakayoko are sidelined with injury. There is likely to be a competitive debut for new signings Antonio Rudiger and Alvaro Morata.

Arsenal will also be missing two key players in Alexis Sanchez and Shkodran Mustafi after they returned late to training following an extended summer break owing to international commitments. The former, however, could play a part from the bench after participating in intense training sessions during the week.

What Managers Say:

Arsene Wenger: "For us, it is just a good opportunity to repeat the performance from the FA Cup final.

"I would say that Chelsea look like they have kept the basis of 95% of their squad. They have added Tiemoue Bakayoko, who is a very strong player, a strong ball-winner, similar to Nemanja Matic, maybe less of a distance runner but more of an impact player - but certainly they will fight for the championship again.

"They have replaced Costa with Morata. Morata is maybe less of a goalscorer than Costa, but he can score and provide as well," via BBC Sport.

Antonio Conte: "It was a pity to lose the FA Cup final against Arsenal after a really great season for us.

"Now there is another game. We know very well Arsenal are a strong team. We are expecting a difficult game and we want to start the season with a win.

"I think the friendlies have ended for us. This is an official game and the first trophy of the season. It's an important game, for sure," via BBC Sport.

How to watch live

Kickoff is at 2pm. Live TV coverage in the UK will be available on BT Sport 1. The game will also be available on the BT Sport App.

Live coverage of the match is available on Fox Sports in the US and Sony Ten 2 in India.

Online coverage will be available on Chelsea Player and Fox Sports GO.

Team News

Arsenal: Cech; Koscielny, Elneny, Monreal; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Xhaka, Ramsey, Kolasinac; Ozil, Lacazette, Giroud.

Chelsea: Courtois; Cahill, Luiz, Azpilicueta; Fabregas, Kante, Alonso, Moses; Willian, Morata, Batshuayi.