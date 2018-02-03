17.30 GMT - Arsenal vs Everton
- Illness may prevent club-record signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from making his Arsenal debut on Saturday evening, although fellow new arrival Henrikh Mkhitaryan is likely to register his first start
- The sixth-place Gunners, who have agreed a contract extension with Mesut Ozil, are now eight points adrift of the top four after their woeful away run continued with a shock defeat to relegation-threatened Swansea on Tuesday night
- They have won only three of their last 11 league matches
- Theo Walcott returns to familiar territory after his two goals against Leicester in midweek helped Sam Allardyce's Everton to end a run of seven games without a victory
- Eliaquim Mangala could go straight into the mid-table Toffees' team after signing on loan from Manchester City late on deadline day
- Everton's 5-2 defeat in the reverse fixture in October prompted the exit of manager Ronald Koeman
It looks like Aubameyang will be making his debut this afternoon after all...
Everton could hand a quick debut to centre-back Eliaquim Mangala, who joined on loan from Manchester City in the final knockings of transfer deadline day.
Leighton Baines, James McCarthy, Ramiro Funes Mori and Maarten Stekelenburg are all out, while Allardyce must decide whether Seamus Coleman is ready to play two matches in the space of four days.
The Republic of Ireland captain returned from 10 months out with a broken leg to play the full 90 minutes and earn man-of-the-match honours against Leicester. His effort was lauded as being "almost superhuman" by the manager, who will be eager to ensure that there are no setbacks.
Arsene Wenger said the medical department would need to assess Aubameyang, who has been suffering from sickness and a fever and may have to wait until next Saturday's north London derby to make his Arsenal bow.
Jack Wilshere is also doubtful due to a similar bout of illness, while Danny Welbeck (hip) remains sidelined along with long-term absentee Santi Cazorla (achilles).
It's certainly safe to say that it's been something of a mixed week as far as Arsenal are concerned, with a truly wretched Tuesday night defeat to relegation-threatened Swansea - one that prolonged their awful away run - followed by that confirmed deal for prolific striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and a new £350,000-a-week contract for Mesut Ozil.
The sixth-place Gunners, who are now eight points adrift of the top four after a sequence of only three wins in 11 Premier League matches, could be without the former this evening due to illness although do look poised to hand a first league start to fellow newcomer Henrikh Mkhitaryan.
Arsenal are also set to encounter a very familiar face in the form of Theo Walcott, who netted twice in midweek to help Everton end a seven-match winless run against Leicester at Goodison Park.
The Toffees have struggled badly on the road against last season's top six and Sam Allardyce, taking charge of his 500th Premier League game today, has failed to win on any of his last 13 top-flight trips to the Emirates Stadium.
An embarrassing 5-2 loss in the reverse fixture on Merseyside in October proved to be the death knell for Ronald Koeman's spell in charge.
Stay tuned for all the latest team news and live updates after kick-off at 17.30 GMT.