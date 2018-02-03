Live 17.30 GMT - Arsenal vs Everton Illness may prevent club-record signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from making his Arsenal debut on Saturday evening, although fellow new arrival Henrikh Mkhitaryan is likely to register his first start

The sixth-place Gunners, who have agreed a contract extension with Mesut Ozil, are now eight points adrift of the top four after their woeful away run continued with a shock defeat to relegation-threatened Swansea on Tuesday night

They have won only three of their last 11 league matches

Theo Walcott returns to familiar territory after his two goals against Leicester in midweek helped Sam Allardyce's Everton to end a run of seven games without a victory

Eliaquim Mangala could go straight into the mid-table Toffees' team after signing on loan from Manchester City late on deadline day

Everton's 5-2 defeat in the reverse fixture in October prompted the exit of manager Ronald Koeman

24 min 16:13 Everton could hand a quick debut to centre-back Eliaquim Mangala, who joined on loan from Manchester City in the final knockings of transfer deadline day. Leighton Baines, James McCarthy, Ramiro Funes Mori and Maarten Stekelenburg are all out, while Allardyce must decide whether Seamus Coleman is ready to play two matches in the space of four days. The Republic of Ireland captain returned from 10 months out with a broken leg to play the full 90 minutes and earn man-of-the-match honours against Leicester. His effort was lauded as being "almost superhuman" by the manager, who will be eager to ensure that there are no setbacks.

31 min 16:06 Arsene Wenger said the medical department would need to assess Aubameyang, who has been suffering from sickness and a fever and may have to wait until next Saturday's north London derby to make his Arsenal bow. Jack Wilshere is also doubtful due to a similar bout of illness, while Danny Welbeck (hip) remains sidelined along with long-term absentee Santi Cazorla (achilles).