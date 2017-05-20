Arsenal host Everton at the Emirates Stadium in the final game of the Premier League season on Sunday (21 May).

Where to Watch

Kick-off is set for 3pm BST. There is no live TV coverage in the UK. Live Radio coverage will be available on BBC Radio 5 Live. Catch the highlights on Match of the Day at 10.30pm BST on BBC One and BBC One HD.

Overview

Arsenal are among three teams that have something to play for on the final day of the 2016/17 Premier League season as they battle for a top four place with Liverpool and Manchester City. The league winners have been decided – Chelsea; second place has been decided – Tottenham Hotspur; and the three relegation candidates have been confirmed – Hull City, Middlesbrough and Sunderland.

Arsene Wenger's side are outsiders in the race to finish in the top four and qualify for next season's Champions League. The Gunners are currently in fifth place and need to win against Everton on Sunday. They also need Liverpool to drop points against Middlesbrough or see Watford defeat Manchester City by a big margin to have a chance to qualify.

If they do not make the top four, it will be for the first time under Wenger that Arsenal have failed to make the top four in the league. They will play in the Europa League next season. The north London club have discovered their form after a catastrophic slump in February and March when they lost four of their five league games, which will be the main cause for them missing out on the top four.

They are now unbeaten in their last four games and will hope to end their season with a win. Wenger is likely to be without stand-in skipper Laurent Koscielny, who is struggling with a calf injury and is certain to be without the in-form Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who picked up a hamstring injury earlier in the month.

Everton, on the other hand, are confirmed to finish seventh in the league this season. They are five points behind Manchester United in sixth and are 15 points ahead of Southampton in eighth. Ronald Koeman's team registered their first win in four games against Watford on 13 May and will hope to finish the season on a high.

The Toffees have been surrounded by transfer speculation in recent weeks with major questions regarding the future of Ross Barkley and Romelu Lukaku. The duo could leave the club in the summer with a number of clubs interested in their services. Barkley will enter the final year of his contract at the end of the season and is yet to agree a new deal, while Lukaku has rejected an offer of a new deal and has indicated that he will leave in search of Champions League football.

Arsenal are unbeaten against Everton in their last 22 league and cup games and Koeman will be keen to end that streak when they visit the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

What Managers Say

Arsene Wenger [on how to beat Everton]: "By keeping the quality of our game very high, by putting the tempo [on] at home, our offensive pressure on them, by maintaining our run. I think we've just come out of four games in 10 days. We won all the four and some of them were very difficult, so just to keep going until the last minute of the season," via Arsenal.com

Ronald Koeman [on being confident about Ross Barkley staying at Everton]: "No, because it is a long time that he is thinking about his future. But I'm not worried, because I like to work with players who like to stay.

"And -- it is not about his decision -- we will go on. We are looking for players in that position. Even if he stays, there will be more competition for him next season," via ESPN.

Team News

Arsenal

Possible XI: Cech; Holding, Mustafi, Monreal; Bellerin, Ramsey, Xhaka, Gibbs; Ozil, Sanchez; Giroud.

Everton

Possible XI: Robles, Holgate, Jagielka, Williams, Baines, Gueye, Schneiderlin, Davies, Barkley, Mirallas, Lukaku.