Good afternoon and welcome to IB Times UK's live coverage of Arsenal vs Everton.

It's judgement day at The Emirates Stadium. Arsene Wenger's men could miss out on the Champions League for the first time in over 20 years if Liverpool secure victory against Middlesbrough at Anfield, and the lack of involvement in Europe's premier club competition could lead to a flurry of summer exits.

There is a lot on the line for Arsenal, but Everton have nothing to play for apart from pride. The Toffees are not going to roll over in north London, though, and Toffees boss Ronald Koeman boasts a rather impressive record against Wenger.

