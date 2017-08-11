Arsenal face Leicester City in the Premier League opener at the Emirates Stadium on 11 August. The 2017/18 season will kick-start on Friday and the Gunners will be hoping to start the new campaign on a bright note with a victory over the Foxes.

Arsene Wenger has seen his side suffer defeats in the first league match of the season on three occasions in the last four seasons. The Frenchman will be keen to avoid a similar result when they take on Leicester at home.

The north London club have completed two signings so far, with Sead Kolasinac and Alexandre Lacazette added to the squad in the summer transfer window, and both players are expected to start for the Gunners on their Premier League debut.

IBTimes UK looks at Arsenal's possible starting line-up to face Craig Shakespeare's side.

Laurent Koscielny is suspended for the clash, while Santi Cazorla, Gabriel Paulista, Francis Coquelin and Jack Wilshere are all ruled out due to injuries. In addition to this, Alexis Sanchez has also been ruled out for the first two league matches.

Arsenal defeated Chelsea in the Community Shield at Wembley on 6 August and none of the above players mentioned were involved. Shkodran Mustafi, who also missed the Wembley clash due to injury, could return to the starting line-up on Friday.

In between the posts, Petr Cech is more or less the automatic selection for the Gunners. Mustafi, along with Rob Holding and Nacho Monreal, will play in the three-man defence. Hector Bellerin and Kolasinac are likely to be the right and left wing-backs, respectively.

In the absence of Coquelin, Wilshere and Cazorla and with Aaron Ramsey doubtful for the first league clash, Mohamed Elneny is set to partner Granit Xhaka in the centre of the pitch.

Lacazette will lead Arsenal's attack, with Danny Welbeck and Alex Iwobi likely to partner him up front.

Arsenal's predicted line-up to face Leicester City: Petr Cech; Rob Holding, Shkodran Mustafi, Nacho Monreal; Hector Bellerin, Mohamed Elneny, Granit Xhaka, Sead Kolasinac; Alex Iwobi, Alexandre Lacazette, Danny Welbeck.