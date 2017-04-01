Arsenal take on Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday (2 April) with the Gunners eager to keep in touch with their rivals for a top four place after suffering four defeats in their last five league games.

Where to watch live

Kick-off is set for 4pm BST. Live coverage of the game will be on Sky Sports 1 and Sky Sports 1 HD. Radio commentary will be available on BBC Radio 5 Live. Catch the highlights on Match of the Day 2 on BBC One at 10.20pm BST.

Overview

Arsenal have taken three points from a possible 15 after having lost four of their last five games in the Premier League since the beginning of February. The Gunners are facing the prospect of finishing outside the top four for the first time under Arsene Wenger's reign.

They are currently in sixth place, six-points behind fourth placed Liverpool but have played two games fewer than the Reds. Three points against Manchester City will be crucial for the north London club to keep their hopes of a Champions League place alive.

Wenger's side have struggled against sides in the top six having beaten just Chelsea in their games against the sides above them thus far this campaign. The Frenchman could have the services of Mesut Ozil after six weeks, following his from injury during the recently concluded international break.

Alexis Sanchez seems to have recovered from an ankle injury sustained during Arsenal's loss to West Bromwich Albion after starring for Chile in their recent World Cup qualifier win over Venezuela. Arsenal however will be without Petr Cech and Lucas Perez, who are ruled with calf and thigh injury respectively.

Manchester City, on the other hand, have been unbeaten in the Premier League since mid-January and are currently in third place 12-points behind league leaders Chelsea. Pep Guardiola's side are well placed to finish in the Champions League places.

The Spanish coach will have the services of Raheem Sterling and Kevin de Bruyne despite the duo picking up minor knocks while on international duty. Long-term absentees Gabriel Jesus and Ilkay Gundogan are the only two unavailable for selection.

This will be the first of two meetings between the two sides this month. Arsenal and Manchester City will face each other against in the semi-finals of the FA Cup on 23 April.

What managers say

Arsene Wenger: "Our season will be decided by the next two months and the ability we show to fight. Our future will be decided by our mental qualities. We have had enough press conferences about (my future) and at this moment it is not the most important thing at the club.

It's a strange season because we played 20 games unbeaten but I cannot sit here and say we have no flaws in our team because we have," via BBC Sport.

Pep Guardiola [on Arsenal]: "Arsene and the Arsenal players are so professional. They want to win every game.

When you lose a lot it is the most dangerous moment to face them. I would prefer to face Arsenal after a lot of wins," via BBC Sport.

Betting Odds (betfair)

Arsenal Win: 21/10

21/10 Draw: 11/4

11/4 Manchester City Win: 13/10

Team News

Arsenal

Possible XI: Ospina; Bellerin, Mustafi, Koscielny, Monreal; Xhaka, Ramsey; Walcott, Ozil, Sanchez; Welbeck.

Manchester City

Possible XI: Caballero, Sagna, Stones, Otamendi, Clichy, Fernandinho, Toure, Sterling, Silva, Sane, Aguero.