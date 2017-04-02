Live Arsenal and Manchester City duke it out at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsene Wenger's men have lost four of their last five Premier League matches.

Pep Guardiola's men won the reverse fixture at the Etihad Stadium in December.

There are doubts over the fitness of Gunners talisman Alexis Sanchez.

Now 14:40 Pep Guardiola has almost a fully fit squad to choose from for the clash at The Emirates, and delivered an encouraging update about Gabriel Jesus, who is on the mend after suffering a broken foot. Guardiola revealed that Jesus is now walking freely and could feature for City before the end of the current campaign. "He was in New York. It was freezing. He told me that," Guardiola said. "The crutches are gone. He's started to work and hopefully he will start to run and then help us in the last games of the season and then come back in the pre-season fit." "Except Gabriel Jesus and Gundogan, they are OK," Guardiola confirmed. Asked specifically if De Bruyne and Sterling are fit after respective groin and back injuries sustained on international duty, he replied: "Yeah, Zabaleta as well. They are not top, top perfect, but they are OK."

5 min 14:35 Arsenal have a host of fitness concerns ahead of the game against Manchester City, but Arsene Wenger may hand Mesut Ozil a start after the German returned to fitness during the international break. Ozil may feature but Petr Cech and Lucas Perez are out, along with long-term injury victim Santi Cazorla. Wenger believes the talented Spaniard will not play again this season. "We have lost Petr Cech and he will not be fit for Sunday," Wenger told reporters ahead of the visit of City. "Apart from that Cazorla, Perez as well is not fit. That should basically be it. [Cech has] a thigh problem. I think he could miss Sunday, Wednesday against West Ham and maybe available again after. "We got a message from him [Sanchez]. It was a kick, it was swollen. We didn't know if the ligament was touched or not. It was just a kick and when the swelling went down and the bone bruising out. He could normally play. Unfortunately no [Cazorla can't play], I think the season is over for him. "He (Ozil) is in contention to start again. He played 20 minutes with Germany in Azerbaijan. And he came back focused and has worked very hard this week."