Live Two two-time winners clash at The Emirates Stadium where Arsenal face Norwich City.

Top of the Championship face top of the Premier League as Wolves travel to Manchester City where they have not won since 1999.

Leeds are bidding to take a second Premier League scalp when they go to managerless Leicester.

Bristol City eye a second top flight upset as they host Crystal Palace.

Bournemouth host Middlesbrough at Dean Court.

LIVE: Swansea City vs Manchester United Carabao Cup fixtures [7:45pm kick-offs] Arsenal vs Norwich City Bournemouth vs Middlesbrough Bristol City vs Crystal Palace Leicester City vs Leeds United Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Now 18:50 Eleven changes for Arsenal as expected. Matt Macey makes his debut for the club in goal. The back three is the same as the one which started at Red Star Belgrade last week. The front-three sees Alex Iwobi return alongside goal of the year winner Olivier Giroud. Jack Wilshere starts in midfield. Four changes for Norwich from the win at Ipswich. In come Husband, Vrancic, Murphy and Oliveira. Jerome, Stiepermann and Hoolahan are on the bench.

7 min 18:42 Will we see more of Mesut Ozil tonight? He was undeniably good against Everton but according to Per Mertesacker it was because Arsenal supplied he correctly. Not sure that is how it is meant to work... Mertesacker praises Ozil in programme notes, adds: We made him shine because we gave him the ball in the right areas. pic.twitter.com/tMCBD9ynSg — James Benge (@jamesbenge) October 24, 2017

12 min 18:37 We have six games tonight, five of which you can follow right here. But for live coverage of Swansea vs Manchester United, just head this way. A night for multiple tabs, I would say.

22 min 18:27 For Man City, Sergio Aguero has another chance to become the club's all-time top scorer tonight. He went level with Eric Brook with a penalty against Burnley and will be bidding to go beyond his 177 against wolves. Wolves made eight changes in the third round and the Championship leaders are expected to repeat that tonight. Will Norris could start in goal.

26 min 18:23 Guessing the team which Arsenal will announce in around 25 minutes is near-enough impossible. Arsene Wenger is essentially set to turn to his Europa League team, with the likes of Jack Wilshere, Olivier Giroud and Theo Walcott all expected to start. Shkodran Mustafi, Calum Chambers, Santi Cazorla, Danny Welbeck and David Ospina are all out. Norwich are hopeful of having Christoph Zimmerman available after he went off during the 1-0 win at Ipswich. Russell Martin has travelled with the squad.