Red Star, level on points with BATE Borisov in third after following up their shock opening win in Germany with a draw against the Belarusian champions, were reduced to 10 men shortly before that winning goal.

Olivier Giroud proved to be the hero when these two sides squared off amid a red-hot atmosphere at Rajko Mitic Stadium two weeks ago, with the Frenchman beating goalkeeper Milan Borjan with a superbly inventive overhead kick in the 85th minute after gorgeous build-up play involving Jack Wilshere and Theo Walcott.

Good evening and welcome to IBTimes UK's latest live coverage of Thursday nights in the Europa League.

My esteemed colleague Rhod Cannon is the man for all of your Lyon vs Everton needs, but here we look ahead to the late clash between Arsenal and Serbian giants Red Star Belgrade - otherwise known as Crvena Zvezda - at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsene Wenger is set to continue rotating his squad for Europe's secondary club competition, especially with the small matter of a trip to Manchester City to come this weekend.

Such a policy, which typically sees bench players and fringe first-teamers mixed in with a handful of exciting young hopefuls, has certainly been a success so far as the Gunners go in search of a fourth successive Group H win that would seal their spot in the competitions's first knockout phase.

A draw could also be enough to book a place in the round of 32, provided that BATE Borisov, five points adrift of Arsenal in second, do not win away at Cologne.

Stay tuned for a match preview, team news and confirmed lineups. We will also have minute-by-minute updates after kick-off at the slightly unusual time of 20.05 GMT.