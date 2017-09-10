Arsenal will make an approach in signing AS Monaco forward Thomas Lemar in January, according to the former Gunners star Ray Parlour.

The north London club were keen on signing the France international throughout the summer transfer window. Arsene Wenger's side even tabled a club-record bid of €100m (£92m) on the deadline day for the Ligue 1 winger.

Liverpool were also interested in signing Lemar but were unable to reach an agreement with the French champions. The player was reportedly keen on making a switch to Anfield, despite interest from Arsenal.

Parlour has advised Wenger that Arsenal should bring in a player like Santi Cazorla in the January transfer window. The Spaniard has been beset with injury woes in recent years and is currently on the sidelines, continuing his rehabilitation. He is not expected to return before Christmas.

"They'll go back for Lemar in January probably but I would maybe have liked to see a Cazorla-type come in to midfield. Maybe that gives an opportunity to Jack, who knows? I'd love to see him get another chance," Parlour told the Evening Standard.

Arsenal signed Alexandre Lacazette and Sead Kolasinac in the summer. The former arrived at the Emirates from Lyon for a club-record deal of €60m (£52.7m). Should they sign Lemar in January, he is likely to become Gunners' new club-record signing.

Parlour is impressed with his former club's additions made to their squad in the recently concluded transfer window and also expressed his delight after Wenger decided against sanctioning Alexis Sanchez's sale, who was wanted by Manchester City.

"Lacazette was a good signing. Kolasinac will be a good signing," the former Arsenal midfielder explained.

"Everybody has been waiting on Sanchez and while £60M is a hard thing to turn down you're losing 25 goals a season if he leaves. Look at his character: I'm sure he'll put 100 per cent in every week. He'll chase the ball as hard as he did last season.

"Oxlade-Chamberlain didn't want to sign, simple. Good luck to him, I hope he has a great career at Liverpool. Ozil, I'm sure they'll be working on his contract."