Arsenal are looking at one of their former midfielders Oguzhan Ozyakup to replace Mesut Ozil who looks likely to leave the Emirates Stadium when his contract expires in the summer.

The midfielder currently plies his trade with Besiktas in Turkey, whom he joined when he left the Gunners in 2012 without having made a single appearance in the Premier League. The Netherlands-born Turkey international came through the youth ranks at Arsenal but failed to break into the first-team during his four-year spell in north London.

Arsene Wenger allowed him to join Besiktas for £400,000 and according to the Sun, the Frenchman is now looking to bring him back to the Emirates as a replacement for Ozil, who is in the final eight months of his contract with Arsenal. The German midfielder does not look likely to extend his deal and could leave on a free transfer next summer.

The report claims that Arsenal are now plotting a move for Ozyakup to replace Ozil and are said to be willing to fork out around £10m ($13.1m) to sign him. The Turkish midfielder is not considered a traditional creative midfielder like the Germany international, but plays in a more deep-lying midfield role.

Ozyakup is also in the final eight-months of his contract with Besiktas and is yet to agree a new deal. The club and his representatives are said to be in talks over a bumper new contract. However if nothing is agreed, the Sun report claims that the club could be ready to cash in on him rather than lose him for free at the end of the season.

Ozil has indicated that he is happy at Arsenal, but is yet to commit his long-term future. The Gunners have a natural replacement in the form of Jack Wilshere, but he is also in the final year of his contract and Wenger has indicated that talks over a new deal will be held in December.