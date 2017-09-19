Manchester United legend Gary Neville claims Manchester City's current side are similar to Arsenal of "yesteryear" and questioned Pep Guardiola's side's title credentials.

The Gunners have won three Premier League titles under Arsene Wenger since 1997 and their last success was during the 2003/04 season when they went unbeaten throughout the league campaign. The north London side were fighting against United for the title, who were then managed by Sir Alex Ferguson and Neville was a part of the Red Devils' squad that faced previous Arsenal sides.

Guardiola saw his side register a crushing 5-0 victory over Liverpool and in the same fixture, Sadio Mane was sent off for his tackle on City goalkeeper Ederson. The former United defender believes the ex-Southampton man's sending off changed the game. He also said that City are yet to be tested against top sides.

"I think City were always going to be more impressive in their attacking style and it feels similar to the battles we had with Arsenal when they were playing fluid football and we, while also being an attacking side, were more powerful," Neville told Sky Sports.

"The Arsenal of yesteryear were similar to this Manchester City side in terms of playing really exciting football, but the challenge is doing that in tougher games."

"I think what we want to see is them tested in big games and that was developing against Liverpool before the Sadio Mane red card, so, for now, they've only demonstrated they can dominate the lower teams."

City are currently on top of the table with 13 points after five games and are level on points with second place United. Jose Mourinho's side and the Etihad outfit have the same goal difference, despite the former dropping from the top spot to second place after their 4-0 win over Everton.