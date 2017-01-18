Arsenal are yet to open contract talks with Jack Wilshere, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Kieran Gibbs and could lose the trio for nothing next summer. The Englishmen are all in the last 18 months of their current contracts at The Emirates Stadium and the Gunners are yet to contact their representatives about their respective futures.

Laurent Koscielny, Olivier Giroud and Frances Coquelin all recently signed new deals with Arsenal but The Evening Standard reports that while Arsene Wenger is keen to see Wilshere, Gibbs and Oxlade-Chamberlain stay in north London, discussions over keeping them are not forthcoming.

Wilshere is currently enjoying regular game-time on loan at Bournemouth and is believed to be attracting interest from a host of clubs. The midfielder has started 14 times for the Cherries last season, with his injury woes seemingly behind him.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has enjoyed a productive season for the Gunners, scoring twice and providing four assists in just eight Premier League starts, but will make a decision on his future at the end of the current campaign. His last league start came in Arsenal's 2-1 defeat by Everton in December. Gibbs, 27, has played second fiddle to Nacho Monreal in recent seasons and could leave in order to get first-team football.

The futures of Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil are also no closer to being resolved. The talismanic pair have 18 months left on their current contracts and while discussions between the players' representatives are still ongoing, negotiations are far from completion.

Sanchez has been at the forefront of Arsenal's push for the title this season and reacted angrily to being substituted during the win over Swansea City last weekend. But despite his petulance the Chilean is still happy at Arsenal and outlined his desire to win the league or Champions League this season.

"I try to prove that I am an important player every day and game after game," Sanchez said. "I believe we have the players and the quality to win many things. I feel really happy and comfortable at the club. I want to give the fans a new title. We always get our fans' support in the thick and thin, which is great. We must win the Premier League or Champions League for them."