Arsenal are close to announcing their fourth summer departure after Gabriel Paulista arrived in Spain to complete a permanent move to La Liga outfit Valencia.

The Brazilian defender will join Wojciech Szczesny, Yaya Sanogo and Emiliano Martinez, who are the other three first-team departures this summer. The latter of the aforementioned trio is the only one to have left the club on a temporary basis – on a season-long loan to Getafe.

Arsene Wenger revealed that there will be departures before the end of the transfer window after labelling the numbers in the first-team squad 'too high'. He was speaking after the Gunners' 2-1 win over Chelsea in the Community Shield on 6 August when Arsenal named 33 players in the matchday programme.

Gabriel was pictured arriving in Valencia airport with his family on Thursday evening (17 August) and the Spanish club are expected to announce the deal ahead of their season opening game against Las Palmas on Saturday.

He is expected to undergo his medical tests and sign a three-year deal after the two clubs agreed a fee of around £10m.

The 26-year-old defender, who missed Arsenal's pre-season due to an injury sustained at the end of last season, seemed to confirm the move as he was accosted by journalists at the airport.

Gabriel will reunite with his former manager Marcelino under whom he worked at his former club Villarreal before he joined Arsenal in 2015. "I am very happy, I have spoken to Marcelino several times and I understand how he works," Gabriel said, as quoted by Marca.

Meanwhile, the Lucas Perez saga seems to be nearing its conclusion after fresh talks between Arsenal and the player's agent. The striker's former club Deportivo La Coruna are keen to re-sign him this summer and the player is also keen to join the La Liga club.

Deportivo, however, are unable to meet Arsenal €15m asking price for Perez. Their latest bid was €12m, which the north London club rejected, just like they did their earlier approaches.

According to Spanish publication La Voz de Galicia, the two clubs are now negotiating a season-long loan deal for the forward with an option to buy at the end of the season.

The 28-year-old joined Arsenal last summer in a deal worth £17m, but failed to nail down a regular place in the starting XI. He is behind Alexis Sanchez, Olivier Giroud, Danny Welbeck, Theo Walcott and club-record signing Alexandre Lacazette for the striker's role.

Wenger confirmed earlier this week that he has opened the door for him to leave this summer. Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez also confirmed their interest but the player seems keen on a return to his homeland.

Apart from the duo, Gunners' out-of-favour right-back Mathieu Debuchy is also closing to leaving Arsenal with Marseille likely to be his next destination.

The defender, who has been linked with a move away since last summer, has been in talks with the Ligue 1 club and could join them on a free transfer.