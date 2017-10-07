Jack Wilshere could be in line for a surprise call up to the England squad for the World Cup as Gareth Southgate looks to address his team's lack of creativity in midfield.

The Arsenal midfielder has not played for the Three Lions since November last year and was not considered for their World Cup qualifying matches against Slovenia, which they won 1-0 on Thursday (5 October) and Lithuania on Sunday.

Eric Dier and Jordan Henderson played at the heart of England's midfield against Slovenia but were unimpressive, failing to impose themselves during the game. The manager admitted that his team is lacking the creative spark that is needed in midfield and admitted that Wilshere could be recalled if he plays regularly at club level.

"We're in a position where there's no way we would dismiss any creative player. But people have to be playing and have to be playing at a good level," Southgate said when asked if Wilshere has an international future, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

The 25-year-old's last involvement with the England squad was last year during games against Scotland and Spain when he was an unused substitute. His last involvement on the pitch saw their humiliating defeat at the hands of Iceland at the 2016 European Championships.

Wilshere spent last season on loan at Bournemouth as he looked to build match fitness following almost a year out with injury, but after an impressive first-half of the campaign, his season ended pre-maturely when he suffered a fracture.

He returned to Arsenal and has since returned to full fitness and made three appearances this season – two in the Europa League and one in the Carabao Cup. Despite being on the final-year of his contract he decided to stay and fight for his place and Arsene Wenger has admitted that he will be handed a new deal if he proves his fitness.

Wilshere looked almost back to his best during Arsenal's 4-2 win over BATE Borisov in the Europa League last month and further involvement with the first-team could see him force his way back into the Three Lions set up by the time their friendlies against Germany and Brazil arrive in November.