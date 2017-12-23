Steven N'Zonzi's move to Arsenal in January is under massive doubt after Sevilla sacked manager Eduardo Berizzo, exactly a week after he returned to work following an operation to treat prostate cancer.

N'Zonzi reportedly had a spat with Berizzo after Sevilla's 3-3 draw against Liverpool in the Champions League and the duo had fallen out leading to talks of a departure in January. The midfielder had asked for a move out of the club with Everton and Arsenal interested in his services.

However, with Berizzo gone, his future will now be decided by a new manager, whose appointment is likely to happen by the end of the winter break. Sevilla confirmed in a statement that they have already begun negotiations for a new recruit who will be announced shortly.

"The Board of Directors of Sevilla FC, meeting this Friday, December 22 in the afternoon, has taken the decision to dismiss the coach of the first team, Eduardo Berizzo , due to the team's poor run," a statement on Sevilla's official website read.

"Sevilla FC would like to express their gratitude to Eduardo Berizzo for his professionalism and dedication shown in the performance of his work, as well as for the good treatment given to all members of the club since his arrival.

"On the other hand, Sevilla FC reports that it has already begun talks to formalise the hiring of the new coach of Sevilla FC , which is expected to join the return of the staff after the Christmas holidays," the club noted.

The La Liga club are without a win in their last four games in all competitions and lost 3-1 to Real Sociedad on Wednesday to stay fifth in the Liga standings on 29 points, 13 behind leaders Barcelona.

Earlier in December, the midfielder was linked with a move to the Emirates. The speculation intensified after the Frenchman was spotted in London. However, N'Zonzi rejected the reports after admitting that he is looking to leave his current employers in the upcoming transfer window.

Sevilla are demanding a fee of around €30m (£26.6m, $35.6m) to part ways with the ex-Premier League player. The Daily Mail reports that both clubs will be looking to broker a deal with the midfielder in January.

"I'm indeed in London, but it's got nothing to do with a transfer or football. I've come to see my son who lives here and to spend some time with him. As you can see, it's not a question of signing for Arsenal or anywhere else," N'Zonzi told France Football.

"My future is clearly elsewhere than in Seville. The only thing that disappoints me is the manner in which this is ending.

"It could be interesting for the club to sell me. There is always a business side, in football. But what bothers me is the way it's going. It had never been bad with a coach before. I never had that kind of problem."