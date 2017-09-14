Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has revealed that contract talks with Mesut Ozil has "slowed down" since the end of the summer transfer window.

The World-Cup winner with Germany has less than a year left on his current deal at the Emirates stadium. Alexis Sanchez is another player, who is likely to leave the north London club after his contract expires next summer.

Ozil could join the Chilean international and leave the Gunners on a free transfer after the end of the 2017/18 season. The report claims that the former Real Madrid star is looking for a new club after his contract runs down at Arsenal.

Wenger was keen on bringing AS Monaco's Thomas Lemar to the club in the final week of the summer transfer window. He failed to secure the services of the France international, and managed to retain Sanchez, who was wanted by Manchester City.

The Frenchman remains hopeful that the 28-year-old will commit his future to Arsenal as the Gunners look to restart the negotiations over a new deal.

"Yes, of course (I am hopeful). The contract talks have slowed down a little bit since August 31, because we need a little breather and to focus on the competition. But we will slowly get back into that," Wenger explained, as quoted by the Mirror.

The report from the Mirror also claims that Arsenal have already offered a new deal worth £275,000-a-week ($363,137 per week) to Ozil. However, his representatives are demanding around £350,000-a-week ($462,175 per week) to sign a new deal.

Ozil played under Jose Mourinho when the duo were at Real. The Portuguese tactician is currently managing Arsenal's league rivals Manchester United. According to Bild (via the Mirror), the Red Devils manager is looking to bring the German international to Old Trafford on a free transfer next summer.