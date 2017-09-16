Arsene Wenger is positive that he will have the service of Aaron Ramsey and Mesut Ozil when Arsenal travel to Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea on Sunday (17 September).

The duo were completely rested along with five other players for the Gunners' midweek Europa League win over FC Cologne, but the Frenchman revealed that Ozil and Ramsey were carrying minor knocks.

Wenger remains confident that they will be available for their trip across London, while the likes of Laurent Koscielny, Danny Welbeck, Alexandre Lacazette, Granit Xhaka and Petr Cech are certain to start the game against the Blues after being given the week off.

"We have to see about Ozil and Ramsey. I think they should be alright. All the others could have played against Cologne," Wenger said, as quoted on Arsenal's official site.

Apart from the duo, it remains to be seen If Jack Wilshere will be included in the squad after his brief appearance during the game against Cologne. The midfielder was making his first appearance for Arsenal in over a year and Wenger believes he is need of competition to get back to his best.

Alexis Sanchez, meanwhile, was one of two members of the regular starting XI alongside Nacho Monreal to start against the Bundesliga side after Wenger felt that it will help build match fitness. He missed Arsenal's opening two games due to the lack of pre-season training, and then picked up a minor injury while on international duty.

However, the manager was unsure if the Chilean will start at Chelsea despite being confident that three days is sufficient for the players to recover.

"Yes, it is good for him. You will see that it will give him more confidence and you could see that he still needs competition, Jack," the French coach said speaking about Wilshere's return to action.

"I have to see how he recovers from [facing Cologne] and decide afterwards with all the players available. But he will be of course with us at Chelsea," Wenger added about Sanchez.

Arsenal, meanwhile, were handed another injury boost after Calum Chambers made his first appearance of the season after recovering from injury when the Arsenal Under-23 side beat their Leicester City counterparts 1-0 on Friday night (15 September).

The England international, who spent last season on loan at Middlesbrough, played 73 minutes and his return will provide the manager with an added option in defence. Chambers has fallen down the pecking order and is now fifth choice behind Koscielny, Per Mertesacker, Shkodran Mustafi and Rob Holding.