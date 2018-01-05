Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has ruled out the possibility of signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund during the January transfer window.

The 28-year-old forward has been linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium in recent transfer windows and has enjoyed an impressive start to the season at the Bundesliga side, scoring 21 goals in 23 appearances.

Sky Italy reported earlier this week that the Gabon international has emerged as Wenger's priority target to replace Alexis Sanchez if the Chile international finally joins Manchester City this month.

But asked about those reports during the press conference ahead of Arsenal's FA Cup clash with Nottingham Forest, Wenger replied: "No, it's not a possibility."

Sky Sports has also reported that Southampton are closely monitoring Theo Walcott's situation in a view to make a move to secure his services if the Arsenal forward becomes available.

Walcott has become a mere back-up for Wenger at Arsenal and the report suggested that he could consider taking a pay cut to his £120,000-a-week wages to return to Southampton in order to increase his chances of playing in the World Cup in Russia this summer.

Wenger is aware about those reports but made it clear that he would like to keep the 28-year-old at the Emirates Stadium beyond the end of the current transfer window.

"I want him to stay," Wenger confirmed. "I heard about that [Southampton]. Yes. I have heard about that but personally I want him to stay.

Meanwhile, on Thursday [4 January] Arsenal confirmed the arrival of Konstantinos Mavropanos as the club's first signing of the January transfer window.

Wenger welcomed his arrival to north London but reiterated the club's plan to send the 20-year-old defender on loan in order to complete his development somewhere else.

"He's with us. The plan is he goes out on loan to play somewhere," Wenger confirmed ahead of Arsenal's trip to Nottingham Forest. "It can be a German club. He is 20-years-old so for a central defender he is not ready to start with us, so it's important he gets experience.