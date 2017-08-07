Arsene Wenger confirmed that there will be further departures from his Arsenal's first-team squad after claiming that the numbers at the moment is 'too high'.

The Gunners have thus far managed to offload just three players – Wojciech Szczesny and Yaya Sanogo on a permanent basis and Emiliano Martinez on loan to Getafe. There are a number of first-team players not in the manager's plans for the upcoming campaign, but are yet to secure a move away.

Kieran Gibbs, Mathieu Debuchy, Lucas Perez, Carl Jenkinson, and Calum Chambers have been overlooked by the manager – despite them being fit – during the pre-season preparations and are thought to be surplus to requirements. Wenger is keen to offload players before strengthening further, but is unable to agree deals with interested clubs.

According to a Daily Mail report, wage demands are said to be holding up any potential departures with interested clubs not able to match players' demands. Gibbs has been linked with moves to Watford and West Bromwich Albion, while Perez has made it clear that he wants to leave.

Arsenal had listed 33 players at the back of the Community Shield match programme and the French coach admitted that the number was too high as he believes too much competition for places can be detrimental going into the new campaign.

"To be honest, the number is too high," Wenger said speaking after Arsenal's win over Chelsea in the Community Shield, as quoted by the Telegraph. "We will let some players go. Too much competition for places is detrimental, but not enough competition for places is detrimental as well."

Wenger, meanwhile, reserved special praise Arsenal's first summer signing Sead Kolasinac after the defender put in an impressive performance during the Gunners' win over Chelsea. The Bosnian was a forced substitute following an injury to Per Mertesacker and he took his place as the left sided centre-back in a back three.

The 24-year-old looked impressive throughout the game both in attack and defence and was the reason the game went to penalties after Chelsea had taken the lead just a minutes into the second-half. Kolasinac made the perfect run and placed his header from a Granit Xhaka set piece - caused by a foul and sending off for Pedro - in the right corner to level the game with seven minutes left to play.

"I think he was outstanding today," Wenger said about Kolasinac, as quoted by ESPN. "He is physically very strong, naturally. You have players who were pumped up in the gym and players who were born strong. And he's the second part. ... In the Premiership power plays a part. But it's not only that, I bought him as well for his attitude."

"I believe the modern game doesn't tolerate as many weaknesses anymore as it did 20 years ago. And it's always a combination of talent and attitude. He looks to me that he has good talent but as well a very strong and determined attitude, supported by a strong body," the French coach added.