Arsene Wenger has revealed that he contemplated leaving Arsenal for "personal reasons" after helping the Gunners win the FA Cup in May and confirmed there was an approach from Paris Saint-Germain for his services.

The Frenchman's future at the Emirates was a regular questioned thrown at the north London club's manager during press conferences at the end of the 2016/17 season. His previous contract was set to expire earlier in the summer.

Arsenal finished outside the top four for the first time under Wenger's guidance as they settled for the fifth place in the league. Despite failing to qualify for the Champions League, the Gunners handed Wenger a new two-year deal.

"Yes I hesitated about signing a new contract for personal reasons. I have been at Arsenal for 20 years and I ask myself all the time if I should continue to run the club. And also because we struggled a lot last season," Wenger told French TV station Telefoot, as relayed by the Mirror.

When quizzed about PSG's interest, he said: "There have been contacts with PSG. Coaching a different club would be possible."

Arsenal have been off to a poor start in the 2017/18 season losing two of their first three matches. Wenger saw his side come from behind to beat Leicester City 4-3 in the first fixture of the campaign.

The Gunners signed Sead Kolasinac and Alexandre Lacazette and the duo are the only two additions made to Arsenal's squad in the recently concluded summer transfer window. In the same window, they allowed Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to join their league rivals Liverpool.

Wenger has revealed Arsenal failed in their attempts to sign Thomas Lemar as the France international decided to continue at AS Monaco. Despite the negativity surrounding the club, the Arsenal manager remains confident that his side can win the title this term.

"Despite everything the team has real potential and we must recover as always in times of crisis and we must win the next game. Can Arsenal win the league this season? It's possible," he stressed.