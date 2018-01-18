Arsene Wenger is remaining coy on Arsenal's rumoured January pursuits of wantaway Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and West Bromwich Albion centre-back Jonny Evans, but does not believe a deal for highly-rated Bordeaux forward Malcom will happen in this window.

The Gunners are believed to be targeting Aubameyang as their chief replacement for Alexis Sanchez, who should complete his proposed move to Manchester United in the next 24 hours as Henrikh Mkhitaryan - a former teammate of Aubameyang's at Borussia Dortmund - prepares to head in the opposite direction with the Armenian's supposedly significant wage demands not a problem.

The 28-year-old was internally suspended by BVB for the third time in 12 months prior to last weekend's goalless Bundesliga draw with Wolfsburg for missing a team meeting but has been quickly recalled to the squad to face Hertha Berlin on Friday evening (19 January).

That is despite whispers that his agent has travelled to London to seal a transfer for his frustrated client believed to be worth approximately £53m ($73.5m). Former Dortmund chief scout and new Arsenal head of recruitment Sven Mislintat said to have assuaged any concerns over the player's recent behaviour that appears to have exasperated (Dortmund sporting director and coach) Michael Zorc and Peter Stoeger.

While Wenger openly addressed the Sanchez-Mkhitaryan deals in the press before Saturday's Premier League encounter with Crystal Palace, he insisted that no others were close and clearly wants to keep any Aubameyang plans close to his chest.

He did, though, state his belief that the prolific Gabonese international, who could be used in a potential part-exchange deal also involving Olivier Giroud, would fit in well at Arsenal with his "big" character.

"No I have nothing to add to that," he told reporters, per The Mirror. "This kind of thing is better when it's secret. You announce it when it's over the line. Nothing else [other than Sanchez] is close."

He added: "Yes, a character can be very positive or very negative. Overall you look at achievement over career and if he has done well the character has been used in a positive way."

Malcom update

Arsenal have also been heavily linked with Malcom as part of their plans for life after the influential Sanchez.

Reports earlier this week claimed they were on the verge of beating north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur to his signature for a fee of around £40m despite Bordeaux's public protestations that the Brazilian - who was summoned to a disciplinary interview with the Ligue 1 strugglers yesterday after causing uproar with a social media video that appeared after the 2-0 defeat to Caen - was going nowhere.

However, Wenger appears to concur with Les Girondins owner Nicolas de Tavernost and president Stephane Martin that Malcom, also mentioned in connection with Liverpool, will not be leaving the Matmut Atlantique this month - at least not for Arsenal.

"I don't think that will happen [in January]," he said.

The Frenchman had "nothing to add" on Baggies captain Evans having previously suggested that Arsenal would be "be second best" to Manchester City if indeed it turned out that both clubs were chasing the £23.5m-rated Northern Ireland international, as has been widely reported for some time.



Wenger also reiterated that Mesut Ozil, unlike fellow contract rebel Sanchez, would not be sold in January and that the Gunners were trying to find a "satisfying financial agreement" with Jack Wilshere after speculation that he had finally been presented with a formal offer of an extension that included a cut to his basic wage.