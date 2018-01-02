Arsene Wenger insists Arsenal have not received any January transfer offers for either Mesut Ozil or Alexis Sanchez, and suggested the club are not interested in signing David Luiz.

The Gunners are facing the growing possibility of losing both Ozil and Sanchez on free transfers when their contracts expire at the end of June later this year. The Chile international was on the brink of joining Manchester City last summer until a deadline day move fell through. However, the Premier League leaders are reportedly ready to make another offer this month.

Ozil, meanwhile, has been linked to a reunion with Jose Mourinho at Manchester United. The Germany international favours a move to Old Trafford over one to Barcelona, according to the Daily Mail.

The January window provides Arsenal with one last chance to cash in on the duo before they can leave for nothing in the summer, but Wenger insists there are no offers currently on the table.

"No, we have not been contacted by anyone," Wenger told a press conference ahead of Arsenal's Premier League clash with Chelsea. He added: "This club has lost many big players and responded well. But you want to keep your best players."

With the Gunners six points off a Champions League spot, Wenger has already admitted the club may have to be active during the January window should the right offer come along – adding the prospect of injuries could also force his hand. Chelsea centre-half Luiz has emerged as a surprise target having fallen out of favour at Stamford Bridge, with the Sunday Express reporting Arsenal have moved to the top of the queue in the race for his signature.

But while Wenger wants to strengthen his squad, he suggests Luiz is not a target.

"We of course of look to do something. We will do, but I can't say when. We are open in any position for an exceptional player. It depends on injuries as well and who we manage to extend the players' contracts who are up in June."

When asked about Luiz, Wenger added: "I do not want to speak about any names, but these reports are wrong."