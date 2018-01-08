Arsene Wenger says Arsenal are not on the verge of signing West Bromwich Albion defender Jonny Evans but insists the club are out to make at least one first-team addition during the January transfer window.

The Gunners have already wrapped up their first piece of mid-season business having snapped up Greek talent Konstantinos Mavropanos from PAS Giannina. But with the club falling behind in their pursuit of a top four finish, fans are eager for more prominent arrivals in north London.

Both Arsenal and Manchester City saw approaches for Northern Ireland international Evans, 30, turned down during last summer's transfer window but the Baggies are now prepared to listen to offers for their captain.

The Sun claimed on Saturday (6 January) Wenger's side were closing in on a £25m deal to sign the former Manchester United defender, a claim the Arsenal boss refuted speaking after his side's FA Cup third round elimination at the hands of Nottingham Forest on Sunday (7 January).

But Wenger insists the club are working to strengthen their options.

"No, I cannot give you any news on any transfer because we are not close to signing anybody," the Frenchman said when asked about Evans in his press conference after Arsenal were knocked out of the FA Cup by Nottingham Forest.

"We signed a Greek boy [Konstantinos Mavropanos] who looks quite good in training but apart from that, we have not done anything. Will we be out there to do something? Yes we will.

Sunday's defeat to Forest served to highlight the frailties in the Arsenal defence, with Laurent Koscielny, Sead Kolasinac and Nacho Monreal all ruled out through injury.

Wenger has indicated earlier this month injuries to members of his first-team squad could force his hand in the transfer market, with defence an area where the manager's resources are now being severely stretched.

"We of course of look to do something. We will do, but I can't say when. We are open in any position for an exceptional player. It depends on injuries as well and who we manage to extend the players' contracts who are up in June."