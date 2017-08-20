Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has revealed that he is looking to transfer out a few players before making any move in the market for additions following their disappointing loss to Stoke City in their first away game of the campaign on Saturday (19 August).

The Gunners have completed only two signings thus far in the form of Alexandre Lacazette and Sead Kolasinac, but any new signings are not currently on the horizon.

The Gunners found themselves trailing just after half-time with a well-worked goal by Jese Rodriguez after the north London club had given away the ball in the middle of the park yet again. This is the second time in as many weeks that their lethargy in midfield has led to a goal, with the Gunners conceding a second against Leicester City after Granit Xhaka's misplaced pass.

However, the manager is not keen on strengthening his squad at the moment but reiterated that there will be multiple departures before the end of the summer.

The Gunners have already moved on Gabriel Paulista to Valencia and are close to sanctioning the departure of Lucas Perez to Deportivo La Coruna.

"I expect to sell players first. That's all. I expect some players to go because we have too many players and it's not manageable. Many clubs are in this situation which is why the transfer market is quiet. We have 33 players at the moment, and that's too many players," Wenger told Arsenal's official website.

"I am not in transfer mode after a game like that. We are more disappointed at the moment rather than thinking about buying players straight away tonight," he added, when asked if there will be any more incoming transfers.

Meanwhile, the Gunners manager has revealed that he expects Alexis Sanchez to be involved against Liverpool after the forward was pictured in first-team training before the game against Stoke.

Manchester City have been on Sanchez's trail with the latest report suggesting that they are planning a £70m ($90m) bid to tempt Arsenal into parting with their prized asset.

"If all goes well through the week, he should be available to be selected for the next game, yes," Wenger said on Sanchez.