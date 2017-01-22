Arsene Wenger has praised Danny Welbeck's mentality and positive outlook after the striker made his comeback from a knee injury, which kept him out for almost eight months. It was his second major injury in two years.

The 26-year-old Arsenal forward missed the first six months of the 2015/16 season with a knee injury and only returned in February last year, but his comeback did not last long as just 11 Premier League appearances later, he suffered another knee injury against Manchester City in May, which kept him out for the last eight months before he made his first league appearance against Swansea City last weekend (14 January).

The French manager is hoping the striker has better luck this time around and remains injury-free, as he has all the qualities to be a top level forward for the club. Welbeck's club goal scoring record in the league is not very impressive – 34 goals in 155 appearances. However Wenger believes that his injury came at the wrong time, as he was just finding his goal scoring touch – the England international scored four and assisted a further two in his 11 appearances last season.

"Some players have big injuries and you observe them in the first three months and you think, 'my friend, you will struggle' because they have a handbrake. But some players come back like they have never been injured and he is one of them," Wenger said, ahead of Arsenal's clash against Burnley, as quoted on the club's official site.

"He is a young, promising striker - he has a fantastic spirit and people sense that. He is genuine, committed and humble and you do not find that too many times together.

"He has pace, good technique and is committed - he wants to help the team. He is a good finisher as well and before he got injured you could see that was coming out. Suddenly it was coming and so he was stopped just at the wrong moment."