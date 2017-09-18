Alexandre Lacazette is yet to score away from home for Arsenal since arriving from Lyon this summer and again failed to find the net against Chelsea on Sunday.

The French striker has scored two goals in his five games thus far but both have come at home against Leicester City on the opening weekend and against Bournemouth in their most recent home fixture on 9 September.

Although he has been struggling to find the back of the net away from home, he has been effective in the number nine role. He has created chances every time he has been on the pitch, but has completed the full 90 minutes on only one occasion this season.

Lacazette again failed to complete the full game against Chelsea as he was replaced by Alexis Sanchez six minutes past the hour. Arsene Wenger revealed after the game that the France international is still not ready to play at the same level of intensity for the full 90 minutes and hence was replaced midway through the second-half.

The French coach said it was necessary to bring on fresh legs owing to the intensity of the game and he was eager to use the forward options available to him on the bench. Sanchez and Olivier Giroud entered the fray for the final quarter of the game, but were unable to break the deadlock as it ended 0-0 at Stamford Bridge.

"I felt Lacazette had a very good first half. He worked very hard for the team, he's very disciplined and it takes him some time to maintain that intensity for 90 minutes," Wenger said after the draw against Chelsea, as quoted on Arsenal's official site.

"Don't forget as well I had Walcott, Giroud and Alexis on the bench, so after 65 minutes in a game of that intensity, it's normal that you bring some fresh legs in.

"I never ask any striker to understand that he has to make room for somebody else. You can never do that," the French coach replied when asked if Lacazette understands the reason for him being substituted midway through games.