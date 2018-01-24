Arsene Wenger has revealed that he is displeased at the media for always putting Arsenal down despite their recent success, winning three FA Cups in the last four years, while other teams are let off lightly despite not having had much success in recent years. The manager claims that such coverage influences fans who turn on the club at every opportunity.

Liverpool were last crowned champions in 1990 and have lifted the FA Cup only twice in 25 years, while Tottenham have managed just one League Cup triumph this century. Meanwhile, the Gunners have won two Premier League titles since the turn of the millennium, in 2002 and 2004, but have not come close to a league triumph post that period.

The north London club finished outside the top four last season for the first time under Wenger and have had to compete in the Europa League, where they made it to the round of 32. They have crashed out of the FA Cup this season to Nottingham Forest but have a semi-final tie against Chelsea lined up at the Emirates in the League Cup, a trophy that has eluded Wenger till date.

However, such is the mood created by the media coverage of Arsenal's problems, Wenger insists that even winning the Carabao Cup this season, while some of their rivals finished the campaign empty-handed, would not be enough to calm the vitriol among fans.

"To change the mood? I have no illusions at all. The mood is decided by you (the press)," Wenger said, as quoted by the Mirror, when asked what he can do to lighten the atmosphere. "He [the negative fan] gets your ear. That's the best example. Out of 100, even if ten have a negative mood, the ten get your ear more than the 90.

"You celebrate some teams who have not been in a final for 25 years and yet you kill us even though we have won the FA Cup three times in the last four years. It's like that, we have to live with that."