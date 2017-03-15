Arsenal are reportedly giving serious consideration to meeting the release clause of Eibar centre-back Florian Lejeune ahead of the summer transfer window. Marca claims Arsene Wenger has already given the green light to complete the signing of his compatriot, despite his own future at the Emirates Stadium remaining uncertain.

Lejeune, 25, was surprisingly signed by Manchester City in the summer of 2015 after he enjoyed an impressive campaign in the Spanish second tier with Girona.

However, Pep Guardiola's current side sent him back on loan to the Catalan outfit during the 2015-16 campaign before opting to sell him to Eibar during last summer's transfer window in a deal worth around €1.5m (£1.3m, $1.6m).

Eibar have been one of the revelations of La Liga this season and Lejeune has been named as one of the key figuyes behind their top-half placing.

The towering centre-back has started 24 La Liga games for manager Jose Luis Mendilibar, completing more interceptions than any other defender in the league this season.

Marca claims that Lejeune's impressive campaign has attracted the attention of Arsenal as representatives from the North London side have been to the Ipurua Stadium in recent games to watch him in action.

The Spanish publication says Arsenal are seriously considering matching his release clause at Eibar which, is said to be around €10m.

The report adds that Wenger himself has already given his approval to make the French defender his first signing ahead of the 2017-18 campaign. Yet, Marca suggests that the deal could depend on the manager's future at Arsenal as it's still uncertain whether he will continue in at the Emirates next year.

Eibar, meanwhile, don't want to negotiate the departure of their star but know that they will have no choice if Arsenal meet his buy-out clause. Marca suggests the Basque side are considering offering him a a new deal in order to increase his release clause and ward off Arsenal.