Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger must win the Premier League title after signing a new two-year deal at the club, former Gunners striker Thierry Henry has said.

Wenger, 67, signed a new contract to extend his stay at the Emirates Stadium until 2019 on 31 May and said he was "committed to mounting a sustained league challenge" next season.

The Frenchman, who joined Arsenal in 1996, had faced calls from some sections of the club's supporters to step down during a disappointing season in which Arsenal won a record 13th FA Cup but failed to qualify for the Champions League.

Henry said he was pleased to see Wenger stay at the club but added that it remained to be seen whether the decision would pay off.

"As an Arsenal fan, and as a guy who had Arsene as a coach and have maximum respect for him, I'm happy to see him at the club. But time will tell [if the decision is correct]," the former France striker told Sky Sports.

"They finished the season strong, although they have done that before. Raising yourself for the FA Cup final, to beat one team on one day is one thing. To do it over 38 games is a different story.

"Everyone is waiting for the title; the club, the players, the fans and Arsene himself.

"That's what I want to see because raising your game for one day is one thing, but everybody is waiting for that to be done over 38 games."

Reports have suggested Wenger will be given in excess of £150m ($190m) to to spend on transfers this summer, with AC Milan striker Carlos Bacca, Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez and Monaco midfielder Thomas Lemar among those linked with a move to the Emirates.

Henry added: "[Wenger] might buy one or two players having, as he's claimed, created a dynamic to win the title finally. But I've heard that before, and the year before, and the year before.

"Hopefully a change in system might be the thing that helps them win the title next year."