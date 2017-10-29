Arsene Wenger hopes Sead Kolasinac will be available for the crucial Premier League trip to Manchester City next weekend despite the Arsenal left-back suffering a recurrence of a hip injury during the Gunners' 2-1 victory over Swansea City on Saturday (28 October).

Kolasinac, 24, produced a man of the match performance against the Welsh side as Arsenal came back from behind to remain nine points behind leaders City in the table after 10 games.

Sam Clucas put Swansea ahead in the first half but the Bosnian international scored the equaliser in the 51st minute before assisting Aaron Ramsey for the winner.

Kolasinac was then replaced by Rob Holding with 12 minutes remaining after suffering a recurrence of a hip injury.

That news set alarm bells ringing at the Emirates Stadium with Arsenal visiting Manchester City next weekend before hosting Tottenham Hotspur after the upcoming international break.

However, Wenger is confident that the left-back will be available to face the Premier League leaders in a game which will come only three days after Arsenal's next Europa League encounter against Red Star Belgrade.

"Yeah, [he has an injury] on his thigh, on his hip, he had that already but he came back today. It's a hip problem, a tight muscle in his hip. How long will he be out? I don't know," Wenger said in his post-match press conference.

"We hope to get him fit for next Sunday [against Manchester City]. He had that before and we managed to get him always available."

Meanwhile, Wenger was full of praise for Kolasinac after claiming that the free agent signing from Schalke is proving to be one of the bargains of the summer transfer window.

"It's just down to quality. I believe that since he has arrived, he has convinced everybody that he's a good signing. When you see the quality of his performance again today, you see there are still some good deals to make out there," the Arsenal boss said.

"Because he has the natural qualities that suit firstly his position as a wing-back and, secondly, because he has the absolute body power that is needed in the Premier League."