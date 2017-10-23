Arsene Wenger heaped praise on Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil after both players put in impressive displays during Arsenal's come-from-behind win over Everton on Sunday (22 October).

The attacking duo were at their best at Goodison Park and played a crucial role in helping the Gunners secure a 5-2 win despite going 1-0 behind after 12 minutes via a Wayne Rooney goal.

Sanchez showed attacking intent throughout the game and was the creator for Ozil's goal eight minutes into the second-half. The Chilean floated a pinpoint cross into the box that the German met with his head following a late surge into the box. The former then wrapped up the win, scoring Arsenal's fifth with the final kick of the game.

Ozil, meanwhile, showed that he was ready right from the start and demonstrated it with his slick passing from the first minute. He created a league high eight chances during the game and turned provider for Arsenal's third and Alexandre Lacazette's fifth of the season.

Wenger was full of praise for two of his key players, who are both in the final months of their contracts. They are no closer to agreeing an extension and it looks likely that they will leave the club on free transfers next summer. Wenger also admitted recently that the duo could also be sold in January.

"He [Alexis] was on fire. I believe that he came back from injury and has worked very hard. Ozil as well. The two of them were sharp physically, very mobile and if you have their individual quality, that makes them dangerous against any defender," Wenger said after the win over Ronald Koeman's side, as quoted on Arsenal's official site.

"He [Ozil] was superb. Agile, quick, intelligent. Always at the service of the team with his quality of his passing and when he is at that level, he is an exceptional football player," the French manager added.

Apart from Ozil's superb display, Wenger also addressed the speculation linking the Germany international with a move to Manchester United next summer. He is out of contract at the end of the season and is yet to agree a new deal with the Gunners.

The midfielder's agent recently revealed that they had held positive talks with the club, but a recent report suggested that the German could join Jose Mourinho's revolution at Old Trafford when his contract expires.

However, Wenger believes that it is hard to corroborate such stories after seeing his commitment on the pitch against Everton. The midfielder also termed the recent speculation as noise ahead of the Gunners' trip to Merseyside.

"We live in an environment where we have to deal with the news, and the players and myself have only always one response, which is what's happening on the football pitch. When you see Mesut on the football pitch like he is today, enjoying his game like he is today, it's difficult to believe these kind of things," Wenger explained.