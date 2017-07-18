Arsenal are reportedly set for a major clear-out in the coming weeks as Arsene Wenger looks to make room for further arrivals.

The Gunners have so far signed Sead Kolasinac on a free transfer from Schalke and Alexandre Lacazette for a club record fee from Lyon in this transfer window.

Arsenal are also keen to add AS Monaco forward Thomas Lemar to the incoming list, but are well short of the Ligue 1 champions' valuation of £80m ($104.7m).

The North London club are set to have made an initial offer of around £40m, which was rejected, and are thought to be ready to increase their offer as Wenger is a big admirer of the France international.

Monaco have already lost two key players – Bernardo Silva and Tiemoue Bakayoko to Manchester City and Chelsea, respectively – and are not interested in letting Lemar depart this summer.

Arsenal, however, are said to be adamant about wanting to sign him and according to the Daily Mail, Wenger is willing to allow a number of fringe players to leave the club to fund another club record deal for the French attacker.

Kierab Gibbs, Calum Chambers, Carl Jenkinson, Mathieu Debuchy, Wojciech Szczesny, Jack Wilshere, Lucas Perez and Olivier Giroud are said to be among the players that could leave the Emirates this summer to make room for new arrivals.

The defensive quartet of Chambers, Gibbs, Jenkinson and Debuchy all look certain to leave after being left out of Arsenal's pre-season tour of Australia and China. The former was left out on account of his international commitments, but the rest were not considered despite being available.

Chambers has attracted interest from Crystal Palace, who, according to the Telegraph, have made an initial £16m offer for the defender. However, the deal is still said to be in its initial stages.

Meanwhile, Gibbs is wanted by fellow Premier League side West Bromwich Albion, but the club are baulking at Arsenal's £10m valuation.

Frenchman Debuchy looks the closest of the four to completing a move with talkSPORT reporting that the right-back has undergone his medical in his homeland and is close to completing a move to Nice.

Jenkinson has also generated interest from Newcastle United, but there have been no concrete approaches for the defender's services.

Szczesny also looks close to an exit with the Poland international said to be close to finalising a move to Juventus, according to the Guardian. The Italian champions have identified the Gunners stopper as a long-term replacement for Gianluigi Buffon, who is likely to call time on his career after the upcoming season.

Among the forwards, Perez's agent has confirmed that he wants to leave the club after he was not given adequate game-time last season following his move from Deportivo La Coruna and his former employers are likely to take him back this summer.

Giroud and Wilshere's Arsenal futures however continue to remain uncertain with both being linked with moves in this transfer window.

Wenger has insisted that both the players will remain with the club beyond the summer, but Lacazette's arrival has put the former's future in doubt, while a plethora of options in midfield could see the latter leave as he will not be guaranteed a starting spot.