Arsene Wenger has "nothing" to say regarding Alexis Sanchez's contract situation at Arsenal and reiterated that the Chile international will remain at the Emirates Stadium for the upcoming campaign.

Sanchez, 28, returned to training on Tuesday after recovering from a bout flu that caused him to miss his initial return date last weekend. Despite only starting his pre-season this week, Sanchez may feature for Arsenal in the Community Shield against Chelsea on Sunday (6 August), although Wenger has not yet made a decision on whether the talismanic forward will play at Wembley.

Wenger, who has remained staunch over Sanchez's future all summer despite constant speculation and interest from Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain, revealed that he has held talks with Sanchez in recent days but was in no mood to go into detail about the former Udinese wonderkid's contract status.

"He [Sanchez] looks good," Wenger said in his press conference. "It's like he's never been away. He's over the flu - that was never a problem for us. Of course [I have spoken to him]. I speak to my players."

Quizzed about Sanchez's contract situation, the Arsenal boss said: "Nothing. I have just answered. I will not give anything away on that. The only thing I can tell you is he is focused. My decision is clear. He will stay, it's as simple as that and he will respect that. I think he will be here for this season. If we manage to do it for more seasons we will."

Sanchez, who scored 30 goals for Arsenal last season, has just one year left on his deal with the Gunners and is believed to have designs on a move to City, who are prepared to pay around £50m in order to bring the former Barcelona star to the Etihad Stadium.

Sanchez is one of a number of Arsenal players entering the final 12 months of their deals with the club, but Wenger recently claimed that he has no issue with the fact that some of his most important stars may leave for free next summer.

The Frenchman suggested that there will be an increase in players running down their contracts and leaving clubs for nothing in the coming years due to the volatile nature of the transfer market. It is a prospect he may become all too familiar with in a year's time, with Sanchez, Mesut Ozil, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Aaron Ramsey all out of contract next summer.

One attacker that is set to leave Arsenal this summer is Spaniard Lucas Perez. The 28-year-old endured a frustrating season at The Emirates Stadium and has made clear of his intention to leave the capital this summer. Wenger admitted that Perez is set to leave the club in the coming weeks, and Arsenal have told him he may leave if they receive an offer worth €15m for him.