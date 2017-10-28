Arsene Wenger has revealed that the team that faces Swansea City on Saturday (28 October) will be similar to the one that took on Everton last weekend as he does not want to tamper with something that is working well.

Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette started together for the first time for Arsenal this campaign and the impact was instant as all three got on the score sheet during a convincing 5-2 win over the Toffees at Goodison Park.

Wenger made 11 changes to the squad for the midweek Carabao Cup game against Norwich City with the likes of Jack Wilshere, Olivier Giroud and Theo Walcott among the starters. The trio were on the bench for the game Everton and are likely to take their place there again for the visit of the south Wales side on Saturday.

However, it was 18-year-old Eddie Nketiah, who stole the headlines during the midweek clash after scoring both the goals as Arsenal came from behind to win 2-1 in extra time. The young striker's impact was hailed throughout the club with Wenger promising further opportunities for him to continue his transition into the senior team.

There have been calls for the striker to be included in the senior team for Premier League clashes, but the French coach is reluctant to rush them too much. He is set to remain with the squad for the cup clashes as Wenger is not keen on changing the setup of his two teams – one for the cup competitions and one for the league.

"I believe that, at the moment, we'll leave what's going well in both sides," Wenger told Arsenal.com. "What is great is how quickly you can make an impact, like Eddie did.

"My job is not to rush them too much, but to continue their development. I believe that Eddie has a good chance of making a career with us and that's what I feel responsible for. Maybe not on such a small timescale!" the Gunners boss added.