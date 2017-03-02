Arsene Wenger has revealed his desire to manage Arsenal next season but says he will respect any decision the club makes regarding his and its future. The Frenchman has not yet made a final decision regarding his next move with his contract at The Emirates Stadium expiring at the end of the season.

The Gunners boss has come under scrutiny in recent weeks as Arsenal's season flirted with disaster after losses against Chelsea and Bayern Munich, but despite the growing criticism from the club's fanbase, Wenger's preference is to remain in north London.

"I've been here for 20 years, many times I had the opportunity to leave," Wenger said in his press conference. "I don't think I have to convince anyone that my preference is (to remain at) Arsenal. But of course I'm objective and lucid enough to make the right decision for myself and the club as well. The club can make the decision it wants and I will respect that."

With uncertainty surrounding his future, Wenger has been predictably linked with managerial jobs away from Arsenal. The former Strasbourg boss is one of the many names in the frame to replace outgoing Barcelona boss Luis Enrique at the end of the season, while he has also reportedly rejected offers from the Chinese Super League.

Wenger was keen to stress that he is not currently seeking a change of scenery and is purely focused on "getting to the next level".

"My preference (to stay at Arsenal) has always been the same and will remain the same," Wenger added. "I'm not looking for jobs in other clubs or for jobs of other people, I just focus on me getting to the next level and trying to improve, I believe competent managers always try to improve and reinvent yourself and that's what I try to do."