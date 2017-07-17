Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger believes that both Alexandre Lacazette and Sead Kolasinac will be brilliant additions to the team as they complement the way the Gunners want to play football. Both players had a part in the pre-season friendly games scheduled in Australia, with the Frenchman scoring his first goal for the north London club 15 minutes after coming off the bench.

Lacazette, 26, joins the Gunners for a club-record deal, also becoming Lyon's most expensive ever player. While the Gunners have not disclosed the exact fee, Lyon say the deal is worth €60m (52.6m, $68m), including add-ons. That fee eclipses the £42.5m ($54m) the north London club paid Real Madrid for Mesut Ozil's services in 2013.

Meanwhile, Kolasinac is a free transfer who joined the Gunners from Schalke following the expiry of his contract. Wenger insists that Lacazette is an important part of the team as he will bring pace to the attack while Kolasinac's versatility means that he can play both in a four-man defence and as a wing back.

"He is a player who has the style of play that we want to play," Wenger told Arsenal Player. "His technical ability, his capacity to combine with other players around the box... He's not only a goalscorer, he can also provide. We want to play our football based on movement and he has that kind of quality.

"We are a team where pace plays a big part, and the modern game demands a lot of pace in transition from defence to offense. The quality of the runs are vital in that kind of game. The quality of his finishing is also absolutely exceptional. That's of course important. Kolasinac is a powerful player who can play on the flank and can create good chances for his partners," the manager added.

"He's strong in the challenge and has a very strong body as well. He's very committed, very focused, and is very versatile as well. He plays centre-back in a three, he can play wing-back in a three, so he covers us centrally and wide. He can play in a four as well as a full-back. Overall, the fact that we played a little bit of a different system [doesn't matter because] I believe he's adaptable. He can adapt to both systems."