Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has revealed that he is extremely hungry to win the Premier League title as he hasn't won it in a long time. The Gunners last won the title in 2003-04 when they went the entire season unbeaten but recent years have seen the competition pass the Frenchman by.

The north London club are currently in the fifth spot, nine points behind leaders Manchester City, having lost three and drawn one of their last five games away from home. However, they turned a corner last weekend as Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette started together for the first time for the Gunners this campaign and the impact was instant as all three got on the score sheet during a convincing 5-2 win over Everton at Goodison Park.

The League title is still a long way to go with 29 games still left in the season but with City playing the way they are, it will be difficult to catch up with them. Wenger, who has entered his 21st year with the Gunners after signing an extension after winning the FA Cup last season, insists that nothing has changed in his desire since he last joined the league in 1996.

"I was always hungry but I'm more hungry than ever because the demands are higher and because I didn't win the Premier League for a long time and I want to do that before you get me out of here," Wenger said, as quoted by the Guardian. "I have always got something to prove. If I play 4 v 4 with you now, you will see that I will try to win. We can play 1 v 1 if you want.

"There are two ways to go – you ignore your age and you live like you live for ever or you think: 'OK.' I am born for competition. I don't know why and what happened to me but it is like that. No matter what I do. The desire to compete is my real need. It has never been financial. If it was financial, I would not be here."