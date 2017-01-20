Arsene Wenger believes China still has a long way to go in order to build a football culture in the country despite clubs spending an insane amount of money to attract the best players from across the world. The Frenchman hopes that both China and India can build a network for football to grow in the country, given the number of people and the resources at their disposal.

China have already signed the likes of Oscar from Chelsea and have reportedly made a bid for Diego Costa, which has taken his mind off the Premier League. The likes of Mauricio Pochettino have come out condemning China's intervention, stating that their arrival has taken the transfer market out for a toss.

Wenger, however, is not too concerned with Arsenal players moving to China as he believes that England provides them with the opportunity for competitive football while earning a lot of money. China could become a force like England in the future should they manage to grow the sport like England has over the last 150 years. Till then, it will be in a phase of development.

"You do not create a top league overnight, it demands years of hard work and culture," Wenger said, as quoted by Goal. "Professional football in England was created 150 years ago but we still struggle!

"I believe it's a slow process of creating a football culture. Football is quite strange because you are educated as a little boy, you hear about football from your parents and you give that to the next generation. That takes time to be a part of the population.

"In China, it's new. I know that well because when I went to Japan it was 1995, and the professional league was created in 1993 so it was the third year of professional football in Japan. You expect reflexes from people who are not there, who are not used to the culture of professional football.

"It will take time, and even then we do not know if China will still do it in 10 years. Sometimes it's a political decision which can change. I personally am very happy and I expect India to come to the game. I hope it will happen."