Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger believes that Wojciech Szczesny's move to Juventus would be beneficial for his career after he spent two brilliant seasons at Roma, acclimatising himself to the rigours of the Serie A. The Pole signed a deal with the Turin-based club earlier this week, which will see him serve as an understudy to the legendary Gianluigi Buffon as he nears the wee end of his career.

Szczesny joined Arsenal from Legia Warsaw 11 years ago, and after a spell on loan at Brentford, eventually established himself as Arsene Wenger's first-choice option during the 2010-11 campaign, before being dropped in favour of David Ospina in January 2015. Petr Cech's arrival saw him drop further down the pecking order, which forced Szczesny to look for greener pastures abroad.

Szczesny had an impressive run-out in the Italian capital, where he made 81 appearances and established himself as among the best custodians in the league alongside Buffon and AC Milan teenager Gianluigi Donnarumma. His exploits helped Roma finish third in his first season and he followed that up by finishing second the year after.

The Poland international is the first player to be let out by Arsenal this summer alongside Yaya Sanogo, who was released on a free transfer after the expiry of his contract. However, the north London club are keen to set a few other players off their list to make way for further signings. Arsenal have thus far completed two signings in the form of Alexandre Lacazette and Sead Kolasinac. Wenger revealed that Szczesny left on loan as he had a host of top quality players at his disposal.

"We wish him well," the manager told Arsenal Player. "I think he is an Arsenal boy, an Arsenal man but we have so many top-class goalkeepers that we gave him a chance to remain in Italy.

"Juventus bought him tonight at only one year of contract to go. I think that it's very good for his future because he will certainly take over from Buffon and I believe as well that he will always be thankful to Arsenal because Arsenal was a big step in his career.

"If you look at the keepers we have educated, they are all doing well. We had of course Wojciech and now Emi Martinez coming out of our ranks. We have Matt Macey behind and all are doing very, very well."