Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal admits he is aware of the long-running rumours linking him with a move to Chelsea, but insists his day-to-day focus remains on achieving further success with Bayern Munich.

Vidal previously won three consecutive Serie A titles alongside Antonio Conte at Juventus between 2011-14 and the Blues boss reacted to rumours over a possible Premier League reunion over the festive period by reiterating that the 30-year-old was someone he would "go to war" with.

"It's not right to talk about players from other teams," he said. "July is very far but, at the same time, Arturo is a fantastic player.

"And we spent many years in Juventus together. I said if I have to go to war, I will go with him."

Since then, Radio Colombia have suggested that Chelsea tabled an offer worth €37m for ex-Bayer Leverkusen favourite Vidal, with Bayern believed to be holding out for a fee of €60m (£53.1m) for a player who has made 112 appearances and extended his run of successive domestic titles to six during a productive two-and-a-half year stint back in the Bundesliga.

However, Jupp Heynckes, back in charge of the Bavarian giants for the fourth time following October's dismissal of Carlo Ancelotti, claimed last week during a winter training camp in Qatar that there had been no contact between Bayern and Chelsea, dismissing talk of an exit for Vidal as "just speculation".

He also reiterated that the club, currently 11 points clear of nearest challengers Schalke atop of the German top-flight, would not be selling any players during the current January transfer window. Instead they have looked to further strengthen a star-studded squad by securing the return of Sandro Wagner from Hoffenheim after the striker spent almost a decade away from his boyhood club.

Quizzed about those links to Chelsea as Bayern completed preparations for their opening Ruckrunde home clash against Leverkusen on Friday night by beating minnows SG Sonnenhof Großaspach 5-3 in a friendly thanks to a hat-trick from Franck Ribery, Vidal said he was still concentrating on lifting more silverware at the Allianz Arena.

"Yes, I've heard about it, but I'm fully focused on the season with Bayern and I'm only looking day-to-day," he was quoted as saying by Sport. "We're a great team and we have big goals. We want to win every trophy. That's what my focus is."

In addition to boasting a comfortable Bundesliga title lead, DFL-Supercup holders Bayern face a winnable Champions League last-16 tie against Besiktas next month and also take on third-tier Paderborn in the quarter-finals of the DFB-Pokal as they look to emulate the achievements of their memorable 2012-13 treble-winning campaign under Heynckes.

Chelsea, meanwhile, currently sit third in the Premier League and 16 points adrift of formidable pacesetters Manchester City. They recently delved into the transfer market to complete the £15m signing of playmaker Ross Barkley from Everton.