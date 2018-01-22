Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal has ruled out a January exit amid reports that Chelsea are interested in signing him.

The Chilean midfielder has long been linked with a move to the reigning Premier League champions which, in turn, would lead to a reunion with Blues boss Antonio Conte.

Vidal played under the Italian from 2011 to 2014 as he won consecutive league titles with Conte, who recently called the 30-year-old a "fantastic player" and someone he would "go to war with".

It was later reported by Radio Colombia that Chelsea had tabled an offer worth €37m for Vidal, with Bayern believed to be holding out for a fee of €60m (£53.1m), though manager Jupp Heynckes denied any contact.

The Bundesliga side's recent acquisition of Leon Goretzka further fuelled speculation that Vidal could possibly leave the Allianz Arena.

However, the Chile international has put those rumours to rest by stating that he will remain with Bayern at least until the summer as he wants to win the Champions League for the first time in his career, having come closest in 2015 when Juventus lost 3-1 to Barcelona in the final.

"I'm still here until June and I'm happy," Vidal said after Bayern's 4-2 win over Werder Bremen on Sunday (21 January) via FourFourTwo.

"I hope to win the Champions League and then we'll see what happens, but at this moment I am 100 per cent at Bayern and there is no chance of changing teams."

Vidal also spoke about Bayern's win being a relief after Bremen pegged the game back to 2-2 with 16 minutes to play.

"They surprised us," he added. "They went out to look for the win from the first minute and that made it a bit difficult.

"But thank God, in the end, we were able to get the three points. We hope to be champions as soon as possible to focus 100 per cent on the Champions League."