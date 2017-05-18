Asda has posted another fall in quarterly sales, but its US owners said the business is "on the right track" as the supermarket's new boss makes his mark on the business.

The chain, owned by US retail giant Walmart, reported a 2.8% fall in like-for-likes sales in its first quarter.

The figure represents an 11th consecutive quarter of sales declines but marks a slight improvement on the previous period, which saw Asda sales fall 2.9%.

Asda chief executive Sean Clarke, took up the reins last July after replacing previous boss Andy Clarke. He has slashed the prices of everyday items as he attempts to arrest falling sales.

All of Britain's Big Four supermarkets, Tesco, Asda, Sainsbury's and Morrisons, have suffered in recent years as German discounters Aldi and Lidl have eaten away their market shares.

In a first-quarter trading update, Walmart said it is confident that Asda, under Walmart veteran Clarke, is "on the right track".

Clarke added: "We're pleased that the momentum of the fourth quarter has continued into the New Year with a third consecutive quarter of improvement.

"We're delivering more consistently for our customers, particularly in fresh food, service and availability – both in stores and online.

"Participation in our award-winning Own Brand ranges has increased as we focus on increasing its value and quality and make sure we are offering the right ranges for our customers.

"Despite this progress we are in no way complacent and there is still much for us to do."

Figures out earlier this month from research group Kantar showed that Asda's market share fell to 15.6% from 16% in the 12 weeks to April 23.

However, Kantar also said that Asda's sales rose 0.8%, its first year-on-year sales increase since October 2014.