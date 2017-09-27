Batsmen Gary Ballance and James Vince have both been recalled to the England squad for this winter's Ashes tour of Australia, with uncapped trio Craig Overton, Mason Crane and Ben Foakes also included.

Essex's Tom Westley is the main casualty of the 16-man travelling party named by the ECB on Wednesday morning (27 September), although Ben Stokes makes the cut as expected despite yesterday's announcement that he would miss the fourth ODI against West Indies after being arrested in the early hours of Monday morning following an incident outside a Bristol nightclub.

The Durham all-rounder, whose position as Joe Root's Test vice-captain may now come under significant threat, was held overnight and released under investigation without charge.

"A tour of Australia is the ultimate test for our squad. We have provided Joe Root and Trevor Bayliss with a well-balanced squad with options in all areas," said national selector James Whitaker.

"After a successful summer, having won the Test series against South Africa and West Indies, there is real competition for places and we have selected a squad that will work hard and compete against Australia, aiming to win the Ashes."

Holders England, who bounced back from a harrowing whitewash down under to reclaim the famous urn with a 3-2 series win on home soil back in the summer of 2015, are due to travel to Australia next month before warm-up matches in Perth, Adelaide and Townsville.

The first Ashes Test begins at the Gabba in Brisbane on 23 November.

16-man England Test squad for Ashes tour Joe Root (c), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jake Ball, Gary Ballance, Stuart Broad, Alastair Cook, Mason Crane, Ben Foakes (wk), Dawid Malan, Craig Overton, Ben Stokes, Mark Stoneman, James Vince, Chris Woakes

