Plus size model Ashley Graham shared behind the scenes footage of her first Christian Siriano show in New York Fashion Week on Saturday night (10 February).

Graham posted a series of six Instagram stories showing the make-up room backstage at the Grand Lodge as her mascara and pink and purple eyeshadow was put on by make-up artist Polly Osmond, with numerous photographers seen lining the room. "Oh my God you're all so famous!" she said as she panned to show them in the video.

The 30-year-old posted footage of herself posing in a huge red coat with just a black bra showing underneath, and with fellow model Avie Acosta. She said: "So I met Avie at my book signing this last May and guess what she told me? That we were going to be in Vogue together, but guess what, we just walked the Christian Siriano instead!"

She also posed with five other models pouting into the camera, with the caption: "Curvy girls in da house."

On an Instagram post showing her on the catwalk in a spectacular red and silver dress that showed off her curves, she wrote: "Opened for @csirianotonight.. was truly a magical show Christian, congrats!"

Behind the scenes, Graham wore a black sweater dress and black lace-up heels and posed with the designer himself.