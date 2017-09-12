Ashley Young is in contention to make his first appearance for Manchester United since May after he was named in the squad for their Champions League clash against FC Basel on Tuesday (12 September).

The English winger, who has also been deployed as a full-back in recent seasons, was sidelined with a groin injury he suffered during the Red Devils' semi-final win over Celta Vigo in the Europa League last season. He made his return with the United Under-23 side last month and was pictured entering the Lowry hotel with the rest of the squad ahead of their group game against the Swiss side.

The 32-year-old is a valued member of Jose Mourniho's squad but is not high on the pecking order for a role in the starting XI. He could be used in cup competitions, but is unlikely to see regular game time in the Premier League.

Young is primarily a winger, but has been used in the full- back position by the Portuguese manager and his predecessor Louis van Gaal. He could be used as a wing-back if Mourinho plays a 3-5-2 formation. In the regular 4-2-3-1 formation he is behind Daley Blind, Matteo Darmian and maybe Luke Shaw for a place at left-back.

The England international's return will give the manager an added option as they compete on four fronts this season and he could be used from the bench when United take on Basel on Tuesday. Mourinho is facing a minor defensive concern going into the game as he is without two of his first choice centre-backs Phil Jones and Eric Bailly.

The duo are serving bans picked up during the course of their triumphant Europa League campaign last season and will be missing for the game against the Swiss Super League champions. Chris Smalling and victor Lindelof are expected to return to the starting lineup for the first-time since United's loss to Real Madrid in the Uefa Super Cup.