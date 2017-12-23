The sexual abuse claims by several Hollywood celebrities against their colleagues is continuing as more and more women are coming forward to narrate their harrowing ordeal with the hashtag "me too". Bobette Riales is the latest to accuse ex-boyfriend Danny Masterson of raping her repeatedly.

The news, however, has reportedly shocked Masterson's friend and That 70s Show co-stars Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis. The couple reportedly are closely "monitoring" the allegations as they are still in shock because they never anticipated facing such a situation ever.

"They are monitoring it all and being friends with Danny they never saw this behavior at all from him. They know a completely different guy from the one that is being alleged to be doing so many horrible things," a source told Hollywood Life.

ChrisseBixler was the first woman to accuse 41-year-old Masterson of rape, after which many other women came forward to lodge their complaint against the actor, who also co-starred with Kutcher in Nexflix's The Ranch.

The 39-year-old Kutcher and his actress wife reportedly knew the disgraced star as a "respectable guy". "They are keeping close tabs on anything and everything and are there for Danny and obviously hoping that the claims are untrue because the Danny they know is a nice and respectable guy. They'd be floored if things turn out differently," the source added.

"I stayed quiet long enough. Danny Masterson repeatedly raped me," Masterson's ex-girlfriend Riales said in a tweet, making the allegations. "All I seek is justice and to prevent this from ever happening to anyone else as it has for some time. My truth will be heard. I applaud her strength as well."

She immediately got support from Bixler, who urged fans to support Riales. "Hey, my twitter buddies, I just wanted to introduce and ask you to follow and show support to this incredibly brave and strong woman who I've recently come to know and is now forevermore my sister for life. @RialesMBobette I'm in awe of you and your strength."

Masterson, however, has categorically denied all the allegations and released a press statement saying, "From day one, I have denied the outrageous allegations against me. Law enforcement investigated these claims more than 15 years ago and determined them to be without merit.

"I have never been charged with a crime, let alone convicted of one. In this country, you are presumed innocent until proven guilty. However, in the current climate, it seems as if you are presumed guilty the moment you are accused."

In December, Netflix decided to part its way from Masterson and wrote him off The Ranch. "As a result of ongoing discussions, Netflix and the producers have written Danny Masterson out of 'The Ranch.' [Monday] was his last day on the show, and production will resume in early 2018 without him," a statement from Netflix read.