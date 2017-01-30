Newly-elected President Donald Trump's refugee ban has met with much criticism from Hollywood A-listers and the latest actor to join the bandwagon is none other than Ashton Kutcher. The Two And A Half Men star strongly voiced his opinions on Twitter on Sunday (29 January) as he launched an epic rant against the atmosphere of "fear".

The 38-year-old Iowa-born actor criticised the American president's order, citing the example of his actress wife Mila Kunis, who immigrated to the US in 1991.

"My wife came to this country on a refugee visa in the middle of the Cold War! My blood is boiling right now!" said Kutcher in a series of furious tweets that he posted on Sunday.

He went on to add, "We have never been a nation built on fear. Compassion that is the root ethic of America. Our differences are fundamental 2R sustainability."

Kutcher's strongly worded tweets come in the wake of Trump's executive order, which prohibits the entry of residents and refugees from seven Muslim-dominated countries including Iran, Iraq and Libya. Syrian refugees have been banned admission for an indefinite period.

The actor later reiterated his thoughts on the stage of the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards, where he said, "Good evening, fellow SAG members and everyone at home and everyone in airports that belong in my America. You are a part of the fabric of who we are and we love you and we welcome you."

Following the immigration ban, there have been several protests across New York, Boston, and Washington DC with celebrities and stars criticising the move in their own capacity.

The No Strings Attached actor's passionate resistance against the order comes as his 33-year-old wife was a Ukrainian native, who immigrated to Los Angeles at the age of seven. Kunis was born to Mark and Elvira in 1983 and grew up in communist Russia until she left the country with her parents and elder brother Michael, according to reports.

"My parents both had amazing jobs, and I was very lucky," the Black Swan actress had said in a previous interview about her life in the Ukrainian city of Chernivtsi. "We were not poor when we lived in Russia, whereas most people were very unfortunate. My parents thought that my brother and I would have no future there, though, so we moved to the United States."

Kunis and Kutcher co-starred in That '70s Show in 1998 and began dating later in 2012. The couple tied the knot in 2015 and are parents to two children — Dimitri Portwood and Wyatt Isabelle.