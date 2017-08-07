Star Trek fans in the market for a new gaming rig will struggle to resist this limited edition PC, built for high-end virtual reality and finely sculpted to resemble the foreboding cuboid starships piloted by the sci-fi series' most feared villains, the Borg.

Revealed at a Star Trek convention in Las Vegas, the ultra-spec "Borg CubeVR" and a smaller, desktop standard version are both officially licensed pieces of Trek memorabilia created by PC hardware manufacturer CherryTree.

The larger VR-ready Cube measures an impressive 12x12x12in and has a metal frame with interlocking panels to recreate the iconic design of the Borg's starships. The standard, media-focused Cube is around half the size, but still looks impressive.

Pre-orders for the Borg Cube open on 26 September, although you'll have to be quick as there are only 359 units available. If that seems like an odd number, then you might need to brush up on the events of Wolf 359.

An official blog post notes that an "unspecified limited amount" of the Borg CubeVR will be available, but does not mention a specific date.

"Being avid fans of the Star Trek franchise and being passionate about creating exciting technology integrations, we created a line of 'Borg Cube' computers," Warren Brown, CTO of CherryTree, said in a statement.

"These powerful, compact computers can be used as the centerpiece of a home theater, media center or as your everyday PC. They are true to the detail of the Borg ship, the transportation of choice of the most-intimidating and ruthless villain of the TNG universe, something any true Star Trek fan can appreciate."

Below are the starting specs and prices for the Borg Cube and Borg CubeVR (via CNET).

Borg Cube - $599 (£460)

Intel Core i3-7100 dual-core 3.9GHz processor

Integrated graphics

Asus H110S2/CSM mini-STX motherboard

8GB G.Skill Ripjaws memory

128GB M.2 2280 SATA III storage

Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 8260 Wi-Fi

120W external power supply

Windows 10 Home (Linux is option)

6 by 6 by 6in injection-molded polycarbonate chassis

Borg CubeVR - Price TBA